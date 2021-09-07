Rafael Nadal Opens Up About Relationship With Rivals Federer, Djokovic: 'We Are In Touch'

As Novak Djokovic progresses towards what could be his fourth US Open title and 21st Grand Slam which would see him move ahead of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. All three of them are currently locked in at 20 Major titles each, but Djokovic could potentially go clear with three more wins at the US Open. Nadal, back in March 2020, said that while he would like to finish with the most Grand Slams ever he does not obsess over it.

In an interview, he said that Djokovic, Federer and he himself were all in touch regularly. They exchange messages regarding the promotion of tennis and share a good relationship with each other. Nadal told Dubai Eye 103.8: "We are in touch, no doubt. At the end of the day, we talk the same language, we are together and are doing the same thing for such a long time. We love what we are doing so I think we have a responsibility for promoting our sport the right way. So we are just trying to take care of things that can be helpful to keep promoting tennis around the world."

Nadal not obsessed over who has most titles

He further added that they do not joke about how many titles they have won as everyone is doing their own thing. He said that he is satisfied with his tennising career so far and it does not bother him who finishes with more Grand Slams.

"We don't joke much about this. I think everyone is doing his own thing. Of course, I would love to finish with more Grand Slams than anyone else but I do not obsess over it at all. Personally, I am super happy about my tennis career, and if, in the end, Roger has more than me or Novak has more than me, or both of them, okay. Life continues. I don't think in ten years I will be more or less happy whether I am the top, second or third."

Djokovic is three wins from winning the calendar Grand Slam and if he manages to win that then he would be one of the only players to win all four Grand Slams in the same year. He missed out on the chance to make it a Golden Slam when he lost in the semifinals of the Men's singles tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics. He has won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon so far. He will now face sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-final on Wednesday.

(Image Credits: AP)