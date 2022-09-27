Rafael Nadal Opens Up On Iconic Image With Roger Federer; 'It Got A Little Out Of Hand'

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has revealed that while he had difference of opinions with longtime rival Roger Federer, they always had a good relationship, and that this only grew stronger as the years passed by. In one of the most emotional scenes witnessed in sports at the Laver Cup last weekend, the two icons of the sport were seen sitting side by side and crying after Federer had announced that he would be retiring from the sport.

Nadal opens up on friendship with Federer

While speaking to COPE after the Laver Cup 2022, Rafael Nadal said, "I'm a sensitive person, when you see someone you appreciate saying goodbye it's hard not to get emotional. It was difficult for it not to happen because of everything that was experienced that night."

Having said that, the Spaniard added that the picture of the two crying "got a little out of hand. And the worst thing is that when I went to the dressing room it happened again. Like everything, the relationship had different stages. It's been a relationship that was good from the beginning but that grew stronger over the years."

The picture of the two shedding tears was one of the most beautiful scenes witnessed in sports as it showed that the mutual respect and the admiration that two of the biggest rivals had on a personal level was far more than any animosity that may have arised due to the rivalry.

Speaking of how their emotional moment may have helped more people take interest in the sport, Nadal added, "Thanks to that, people who weren't interested in tennis took some interest in our sport. Our way of seeing the rivalry and the world has meant that the personal relationship we've shared has probably been even more important than the professional relationship we've had."

Following Federer's emotional moment with Nadal, several fans and famous personalities from all walks of life took to social media and thanked the duo for giving some outstanding moments on the tennis court together over the past two decades. The duo shared one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of the sport and got the best out of each other.