Rafael Nadal Pays Emotional Tribute To Juan Martin Del Potro As Argentine Nears Retirement

Rafael Nadal has given Juan Martin del Potro an emotional tribute after the Argentine tennis star seemingly confirmed his retirement at his home tournament after a defeat to countryman Federico Delbonis.

The Spaniard explained how the 2009 US Open champion has been one of the best tennis players in the history of the sport and how he would have had more success had injuries not hampered his career.

Rafael Nadal pays emotional tribute to Juan Martin del Potro

While speaking to reporters during his press conference at the ATP 500 event in Acapulco, Rafael Nadal said, "What I feel is a real shame for everything that someone like Juan Martin has had to go through throughout his sports career. In the end, he is one of the best tennis players we have seen on the circuit in recent years and too many physical problems have not allowed him to develop the career he deserved and that we would all have liked to see."

The Argentine surprised tennis fans around the world when he defeated then five-time US Open champion Roger Federer in the 2009 finals to lift his first Grand Slam. Since then the 33-year old has won 22 ATP Tour Titles, with his most recent triumph coming at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open. Furthermore, he has also achieved a career-high ranking of world number three and is a two-time Olympic medalist, having won a singles bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Nadal, who won a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year added, "Now, then, that [del Potro's] retirement seems to be a reality, I wish you to be happy, that all these pains disappear, that you can develop your personal life in a pleasant way and that you do not have to suffer daily the physical problems or pain that you must be suffering to this day."

Juan Martin del Potro may have played his final match

Even though Juan Martin del Potro lost his Argentina Open Round of 32 clash against countryman Federico Delbonis, he yet won the hearts of many. The Argentian fans expressed their delight at watching him play once again by chanting 'Ole Delpo.' While it remains to be seen if the 33-year old would ever play again, his post-match interview would suggest that he is planning to retire because of the increased pain in his knee.

While speaking in his post-match interview after his match at the Argentina Open, del Potro said, "I don't know if it's going to happen, because the pain in my knee is very high. But I will keep doing a big effort to fix the knee, and if I get that, maybe I will have another chance to play."