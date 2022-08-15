Rafael Nadal Pays Touching Tribute To Serena Williams, Says 'we Can’t Thank Her Enough'

Rafael Nadal paid his respect to Serena Williams following her decision to leave professional tennis. The Australian and French Open 2022 champion Nadal will be putting his fitness to the test when he takes the court in Cincinnati. Recently in a personal essay written by her in Vogue magazine, Williams explained her retirement plans, having turned 41 earlier this month.

Rafael Nadal on Serena Williams retirement

The Cincinnati open marks Nadal’s return to competitive tennis action after his withdrawal from this year's Wimbledon semi-final due to injury. Speaking of Serena Williams retirement news ahead of the tournament Nadal said, “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her. Of course, from a selfish point of view it’s sad that she’s leaving the tour but, on the other hand, we can’t thank her enough for all the things that she did for our sport.” The Spaniard added: “I think she’s an amazing inspiration for a lot of people around the world and I think she deserves to choose whatever works for her better at this stage off her life. So I wish her all the best.”

Cincinnati Open: Serena Williams faces US Open Champion in opening match

The Western & Southern Open also known as Cincinnati Open will see Serena Williams face US Open Champion Emma Raducanu in the opening match of the event. The Cincinnati Open is the final major competition in the tune-up to the US Open at the Flushing Meadows. Top seed Iga Swiatek has been slotted into the top half of draw alongside Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Garbińe Muguruza, Simona Halep, Coco Gauff, Belinda Bencic and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

In the men's draw Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal, placed at the opposite end of the draws, and will be battling it out for the No.1 ranking. Medvedev needs just two wins to secure the top position through the US Open. Nadal on the other hand can reclaim the No 1 ranking, for the first time in two years, by winning the title in Cincinnati and hope that Medvedev loses in the quarter final. Nadal will be up against Borna Coric in his opening match of the tournament.