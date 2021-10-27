Rafael Nadal Picks His Favourite For Ballon D'Or 2021 And It's Not Ronaldo Or Messi

The race for Ballon d'Or has gained momentum with the legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal revealing the name of the player he is backing to win the prestigious award. On 26 October, Nadal turned to social media to announce his support for Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema. The 20-time Grand Slam winner explained why he's backed Benzema to win the award in 2021. Nadal said Benzema's commitment to the sport and his professionalism makes him the top contender to win the award.

"My admiration as a player, commitment to sport and professionalism at his age. Good luck and my support for the 2021 Golden Ball," Nadal wrote on Twitter.

Mi admiración como jugador, el compromiso con el deporte y profesionalidad a su edad. Suerte y mi apoyo para el balón de oro de 2021 @Benzema #balondeorobenzema #balondor #balondeoro — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 26, 2021

Benzema has shown great form in 2021 both for Real Madrid, which Nadal is a big fan of, and for his home country France in the UEFA Nations League. In La Liga, Benzema has 9 goals after 11 match days, making him the top goal scorer in the Spanish league so far. He also has 7 assists in 11 matches this season. Benzema also has the fourth-best goals-per-game ratio across all leagues in Europe.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are also amongst the top contenders to win the Ballon d'Or in 2021. While Messi finally secured a trophy for his national side Argentina, Lewandowski recently broke the long-standing record of Gerd Muller after he scored 40 goals in a single season of Bundesliga. Messi also scored a total of 40 goals in 2021, including 14 assists in 48 appearances for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Argentina.

Ballon d’Or 2021 30-man shortlist

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Juventus)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea/Inter Milan)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Image: AP/Representative Image