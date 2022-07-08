Rafael Nadal Provides Timeline Of Return After Emotional Wimbledon Exit Due To Injury

Former world number one Rafael Nadal suffered a disappointing exit from the Wimbledon 2022 tournament after he was forced to pull out due to a torn abdominal muscle. After announcing his exit, the Spaniard has now also issued a timeline about when he expects to return to the court.

Rafael Nadal provides timeline of return after Wimbledon exit

While speaking at a news conference after announcing his Wimbledon exit on Thursday, Rafael Nadal said, "My hope is three to four weeks will allow me to do my normal calendar. In one week I will be able to play from baseline without serving. Not serving for a while, of course. In some way, that's a positive thing, that I [am] going to keep being able to practise from the baseline. That helps to try to make the calendar that I want to do."

The All England Lawn Tennis Club would like to extend our sympathies to @RafaelNadal #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EpLvyyQEKV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

His comments came after the injury he suffered during his quarter-final clash against Taylor Fritz. Even though the legendary player went on to win that match in five sets, he seemed in a spot of bother as he also took a medical timeout during the second set. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was seen having a tremendous amount of pain in his abdominal region.

"I have a tear in the (abdominal) muscle. If I keep going, the injury is going to be worse and worse," said the 36-year-old. "I made my decision because I believe that I can't win two matches under these circumstances. I can't serve. It's not only that I can't serve at the right speed, but it's also that I can't do the normal movement to serve." Nadal concluded his comments by stating that it was an extremely difficult decision to make, as he thought about it the whole day.

"I was thinking during the whole day about the decision to make," added Nadal. "I don't want to go out there, not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal." With the tennis star pulling out of the Wimbledon 2022 tournament, Nick Kyrgios will move straight into the finals. He awaits the winner of Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie, who are competing in the other semi-final.