Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Cincinnati Masters, Day After Withdrawing From Toronto Event

Tennis World No. 3 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from this month's Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati) due to an injury to his left foot. The tournament announced on Wednesday that Nadal would miss the Cincinnati Masters which is a part of the US Open series. Earlier on Tuesday, Nadal had taken back his candidature for the Toronto Masters as well.

Nadal’s foot injury, which he has been carrying around since 2005, had earlier made him miss the Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The 35-year-old returned to the court last week during the Citi Open at Washington. He struggled to win in his comeback match against Jack Sock, barely making it to victory in a final-set tie-break. He lost to South African Llyod Harris in three sets in the third round. While he aggravated his foot injury during that match against Sock, he said that it had improved since his loss to Harris.

Five times World no.1 and 20 Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal, 35, started his career as a 15-year-old in the ITF Junior circuit. He won his first ATP match in 2002 by defeating Ramon Delgado and became the ninth player in history to win a match before the age of 16. In 2003, Nadal rose to the ranks of World no. 49, winning the ATP award for Newcomer of the Year. At the age of 18, he became the youngest player to register a victory in the singles round of the Davis Cup final by defeating the then World No. 2, Andy Roddick.

Nadal won his first grand slam in 2005 after defeating World No.1 Roger Federer in the semifinals of the 2005 French Open. He went on to win the finals by defeating Mariano Puerto. This feat made him the second male player, after Mats Wilander in 1982, to win the French Open on a first attempt.

Nadal also achieved the feat of being the first-teenager to win a Grand Slam singles title since Pete Sampras won the US Open in 1990, aged 19. He ranked on top at the World ATP rankings for the first time in 2008 following his win against Federer.

One of the best years in his Tennis career happened in 2010 when he managed to win Grand Slam tournaments on three different surfaces i.e. clay, grass, and hard court in the same calendar year, earning a Career Grand Slam.

(Image Source: Rafael Nadal- Instagram)