Rafael Nadal Reaches New Statistical Career Milestone Despite Ongoing Injury

Rafael Nadal is one of the best players of all time to have step foot on the tennis court with numerous records and achievements to his name and lately, he has reached a new statistical career milestone despite not being in the pink of his health.

Rafael Nadal ATP Ranking

Rafael Nadal has been the top-ranked men's singles tennis player on numerous occasions but, his consistency when it comes to being in the Top 10 in ATP World Rankings dates back to 2005 and it is this unique feat that stands out from the rest. On April 25, 2005, Rafael Nadal, who was yet to attain fame & fortune broke into the Top 10. He rose four places from No. 11 to the seventh spot after winning the Barcelona Open.

On Tuesday, it marked 6,000 days since Rafa's first-ever entry into the Top 10 but, the winner of 20 Grand Slams has never slipped from the 10th position since then and has constantly remained in the first 10 spots.

Rafael Nadal is currently in the 836th week of consistently having remained in the Top 10 spot in the ATP World Rankings despite numerous injuries and setbacks due to which he ended up missing major tournaments as well.

Nadal had already surpassed Jimmy Connors’ record for most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 in ATP World Rankings back in November 2020. Connors had remained in the top 10 category for 789 straight weeks.

Rafael Nadal, who had completed 6,000 days of being in the 1-10 category in ATP Rankings on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, has won 20 Grand Slams, two Olympic gold medals, and 88 individual titles 16 years, 5 months, and 4 days later. The 'King of Clay' currently occupies the sixth spot.

Rafael Nadal injury

Rafael Nadal had earlier missed the Wimbledon Championship, the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and the US Open 2021 due to an injury. The injury recurred during the French Open 2021, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Djokovic eventually went on to win the title. However, he pulled out of the remainder of the 2021 season citing his issues with his foot. Nadal dropped out of the ATP players’ top-five rankings by slipping to sixth place.

In the current season, Nadal has won the 2021 Barcelona Open by defeating the current world no. 3 ranked player Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals and the Italian Open title by defeating the world no. 1 Novak Djokovic in the finals. Nadal finds himself at sixth place in ATP players rankings behind the likes of Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Andrey Rublev.