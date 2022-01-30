Rafael Nadal Reflects On Historic 21st Grand Slam Win: 'most Emotional Match Of My Career'

After an enthralling five-hour Australian Open 2022 final, Rafael Nadal scripted history by beating Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-set match. After losing the first two sets in this gruelling final, the Spanish star came back to win 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

As a result, the 35-year old now stands alone for winning the most number of Grand Slams as he clinched his 21st major title, moving one clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (20). Following one of the most entertaining and nail-biting finals, Nadal gave an emotional reaction as he realized his name would be etched in the history books.

Rafael Nadal gives emotional reaction after 21st Grand Slam win

Rafael Nadal began his post-match interview by congratulating and consoling Daniil Medvedev on an amazing run in the Australian Open 2022 final, stating that he will have several opportunities in the future to win trophies. "First of all I know it's a tough moment, Daniil, you are an amazing champion. I've been in this position a couple of times in this tournament, having chances to have the trophy with me, but I don't have any doubt that you have had this trophy a couple of times in your career, because you're amazing, so I want to congratulate you," said the 35-year old.

Nadal then went on to add how this was perhaps the most emotional match of his career, stating that he was not sure if he could even make his return to tennis at one point. "It was one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career and to share a court with you is just an honour, so all the best in the future. I even don't know what to say, guys. For me, it's just amazing, being honest, one month and a half ago, I didn't know if I was going to be able to be back on the tour playing tennis again. And today I'm here in front of all you with this trophy with me, and you don't know how much I've fought to be here. I can't thank you enough for all the support I’ve had since I arrived here, you are just amazing."

Nadal will now hope to extend his number of Grand Slam victories by attempting to win a record-extending 14 Roland Garros titles this season and a 22nd Grand Slam overall. Roland Garros 2022 will commence on May 22.