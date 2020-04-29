Rafael Nadal Reveals Roger Federer Is Trying To Learn Spanish During Forced Sabbatical

The matchup between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal has always been a treat to watch for tennis fans. The 'Fedal' rivalry on the court have given their fans some memorable matches in the past and still continue to entertain fans with amazing tennis skills on display. Currently, the 'Fedal' rivalry has taken a backseat with no tennis action taking place due to coronavirus as both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have been spending their time under self-isolation by posting videos of their daily activities.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Missing Virtual Madrid Open Match Over 'back Issue' Turns Out To Be Fake News

Rafael Nadal reveals things that Roger Federer likes

According to a report in Tennisworldusa recently, a fan on Twitter asked Rafael Nadal about the thing that he would find easier to teach Roger Federer. The fan gave three options which was the Spanish language, fishing, or cooking. Rafael Nadal, in his reply, said that the easiest thing to teach Roger Federer would probably be fishing.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Asks Spanish Athletes To Join Hands For $12M Donation To Fight COVID-19

He further added after speaking to the Swiss star, he knows that he likes to go fishing with his children so he probably has some experience in doing that well. Rafael Nadal also revealed that Roger Federer is trying to learn Spanish and he has tried speaking sometimes but he himself doesn’t know about cooking. Nadal said that Federer has never cooked for him before so he doesn’t know about his cooking abilities.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios: 'Bad Boy Of Tennis' Reflects On Fighting Depression, Abuse On 25th Birthday

Roger Federer trick shots

While being under self-isolation, Roger Federer kept his fans engaged by posting video of his trick shots against the wall. In this video, some of the Roger Federer trick shots also included his famous 'tweener' shot. Apart from Roger Federer trick shots, he even posted a challenge video in which he can be seen hitting the ball against the wall.

Federer even asked players and fans to take up the challenge and post the video of it That Roger Federer hitting the ball against the wall video became an instant hit with fans as well players likes Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Coco Gauff all taking part in the challenge and posting a video of the same.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Doesn't See Tennis Back Soon, Worried About Injuries When The Sport Resumes

Rafael Nadal donation against coronavirus

Apart from spending time at home with family, Rafael Nadal has been quite active in his fight against coronavirus. The French Open champion recently urged other Spanish athletes to help raise €11 million ($12.07 million) in the fight against coronavirus. Rafael Nadal's donation for coronavirus comes via his Red Cross fundraising effort. In order to raise funds, Rafael Nadal made an appeal by posting a video on his social media account. This Rafael Nadal donation with the support of the Red Cross, saw them providing protective equipment and infrastructure to help families in Spain affected by a coronavirus.