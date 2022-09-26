Rafael Nadal Reveals When He Learnt Of Roger Federer's Retirement: 'He Told Me...'

Following Roger Federer's decision to retire from professional tennis on September 15, several fans took to social media to express their sadness on seeing one of their heroes bid farewell to the sport. While the Swiss Maestro made his decision public on this date, he had informed longtime rival and close friend Rafael Nadal of his decision earlier.

Nadal reveals when he learnt of Federer's retirement decision

While speaking to COPE, Rafael Nadal said, "He (Roger Federer) told me ten days before announcing it but I didn't even know if he could play the doubles, because of the knee." The Swiss Maestro decided to hang up his boots after he suffered various setbacks due to issues with his knee.

With Federer's struggles in mind, Nadal told him that he would be there with him in some capacity the day the 41-year-old decides to retire. "We postponed the conversation a week later, and he also knew that, due to my situation, I cannot be away from home for a long time. The only thing I could say to him is 'confirm that you are going to play, and as little as I can, I will be with you, play or not play." After the doubles match with Federer, Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup due to personal reasons.

Nadal's remarks on Federer's retirement sums up bond between two

After Roger Federer played his last match at the Laver Cup 2022, he was unsurprisingly shedding tears as he bid farewell to a sport that he dominated for the past two decades. But he was not the only one who cried, as his good friend Rafael Nadal was seen shedding tears as well.

Speaking of what Federer's retirement meant to him, Nadal said, "For me, it has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things together. When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too because of all the moments that he has been next to or in front of me."