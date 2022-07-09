Rafael Nadal Says Bye And Thank You To Every Single Person After Exiting Wimbledon; WATCH

Rafael Nadal Wimbledon journey ended on Thursday after being forced to withdraw due to injury. The Spaniard was looking to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar-year slam. However, Rafael Nadal suffered an abdominal tear while playing against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal preventing him to face Nick Kyrgios in the semi-final. Rafael Nadal's withdrawal meant it was also the first time since 1931 that a man pulled out of the oldest Grand Slam tournament before a semifinal or final.

Rafael Nadal bids goodbye to Wimbledon

The social media handle of Wimbledon on Saturday posted a video in which Rafael Nadal can be seen bidding an emotional goodbye to Wimbledon staff. In the video, the Spaniard can be seen carrying his playing kit while preparing to leave the All England Lawn Tennis Club with his team. The former World No 1 hugged one of the staff members before stopping to bid farewell and say thank you to a couple of other staff members and pose for a photo with fans. Following Nadal's withdrawal, Nick Kyrgios became the first Australian to reach the men's singles final at the All England Club since Mark Philippoussis in 2003.



Rafael Nadal injury update

The Australian Open and French Open champion while speaking to press said that it was his belief that he won't be able to win two matches after suffering an injury. The Spaniard concluded his comments by stating that if he tried to compete, he could make his injury worse. He said, "I was thinking during the whole day about the decision to make. I don't want to go out there, not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal."

While providing an update on his injury, Nadal further added, "My hope is three to four weeks will allow me to do my normal calendar. In one week I will be able to play from baseline without serving. Not serving for a while, of course. In some way, that's a positive thing, that I [am] going to keep being able to practise from the baseline. That helps to try to make the calendar that I want to do.