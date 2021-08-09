Rafael Nadal Says 'main Thing Is To Try & Get Better' Ahead Of National Bank Open, Toronto

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is looking forward to the upcoming National Bank Open in Toronto. Nadal believes he is physically stronger after recovering from the foot injury he picked up at the French Open earlier this year. He talked about his recovery regime and what he would need to be able to get back to his best.

"I am going day by day," Nadal said in his pre-tournament press conference.

"The main thing is to try and feel I am improving and feel I am playing better and better, which is the goal at this tournament," says Nadal.

"I need to have a couple of weeks with less pain to have the confidence again with my movement. I am coming here to try and win, but also to keep feeling positive with my foot. I am not at my peak yet, but I have been practising better than I played in Washington, so I am excited to play here. Hopefully, I will be able to compete well."

Nadal feeling better after trial run at Citi Open

Nadal has been nursing a foot injury since his semi-final loss in the Roland Garros and made his return to tennis at the Citi Open where he lost in his third-round match to Lloyd Harris however, he said that he felt his foot was better after he left Washington despite the loss.

"I couldn’t practice for a couple of weeks (after Roland Garros)," Nadal said. "It was around 20 days without a racquet trying to recover. Also, (it was difficult) mentally as well. I didn’t play well enough (at Roland Garros)."

"Last week in Washington, the first round was tough with my foot, but in the second round, I felt a little bit better. Even if I lost, that is a positive thing for me. It is about trying to find the routine again on court. Trying to be competitive again. I need to have the feeling of playing a few days in a row without any problems."

Nadal aiming for a hattrick

Nadal will take on South African Lloyd Harris or a qualifier in his first match at the ATP 1000 event.

Going into the tournament as the second seed, the Spaniard has won Canada’s ATP Masters 1000 event five times, capturing back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019, and will be hoping to make it a hattrick this time around as the tournament was not conducted last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am happy to be here. It is a place where I have had a lot of success in the past and many good memories," Nadal added.

