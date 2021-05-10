Rafael Nadal Shows Off Abs While Relaxing In Spain, Netizens Go Berserk On Social Media

The Rafael Nadal French Open preparation took a big hit after he was dumped out in the quarter-final of the Madrid Open by eventual champion Alexander Zverev of Germany. The former World No 1 was beaten in straight sets 4-6, 4-6 by his German opponent. Apart from losing the match, the Spaniard also lost his second spot in the latest ATP men's singles ranking. Nadal dropped to the third spot while Russia's Daniil Medvedev reclaimed the world number two spot. After the loss in Madrid, Nadal's next assignment will be the Rome Masters 2021 but ahead of the tournament, the Spaniard posted a picture of himself relaxing near the sea, presumably in his hometown of Mallorca.

Fans go crazy over Rafael Nadal's abs

The 20-time Grand Slam champion just a couple of days back posted a picture of himself in shorts and standing on a deck. The picture was made even more special thanks to the abs flaunted by Nadal. Fans were quick to comment on the photo on social media -

Rafael Nadal net worth and Nadal Grand Slams record

According to celebritynetworth.com, Rafael Nadal's net worth is estimated to be around a staggering $180 million. The Rafael Nadal net worth can mostly be attributed to the on-court success that has helped him earn an immense career prize money total of $123,843,596 (figures from the ATP website) as well as his earnings from his many endorsements deals. Nadal has many lucrative deals with luxury brands such as Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Richard Mille, KIA, Nike, among many others.

Speaking about the Nadal Grand Slams, the current World No 3 has won 20 Grand Slam championships to date. . The Spaniard joined long-time rival Roger Federer at the top of the ATP's list of 'Most Grand Slam titles'. The Nadal Grand Slams include 13 French Open titles, four US Open titles, two Wimbledons and one Australian Open title. With the French Open 2021 campaign set to begin in May this year, the GOAT will be aiming for a career 21st Grand Slam title and his 14th title at the tournament. But prior to that, he will be aiming to win the Rome Masters 2021.

Image Source: Rafael Nadal / Instagram