Rafael Nadal Terms Novak Djokovic's Visa Saga 'circus', Says 'much Rather He Didn’t Play'

Following the Australian court's decision to reinstate famous tennis player Novak Djokovic's visa for playing in the Australian Open, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal called it an "end of a saga" and further proclaimed the judge's decision to be the fairest in the overall controversy so far. His statement came shortly after Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly turned down the Australian government's cancellation of Djokovic's visa and further ordered the government to release the player within 30 minutes from the Melbourne quarantine hotel.

Speaking on the Spanish radio Onda Cero, Rafael Nadal considered the judicial order correct and further clarified that it is justice that has spoken in this case. He also said that Djokovic has a right to participate in the Australian Open and the best players need to compete on the court. Notably, Nadal will be competing opposite Djokovic at the upcoming Australian Open.

"Regardless of whether or not I agree with Djokovic with some issues, justice has spoken", said Nadal during his interview.

Further joking on competing with the Serbian star, he said that "I much prefer that he did not play but I wish him all the luck in the tournament." Nadal also criticized the "media circus" that has been created around the decision and asserted that great economic and advertising interest surrounds the sports therefore it is better for the best to play.

The Spanish tennis player who has always advocated for vaccinations also reiterated the need to get COVID-19 vaccinations. "The most important institutions in the world believe that vaccine is the only way to stop the pandemic and the disaster that we have been living in for the last 20 months now. No matter how much of a debate is generated on the COVID-19 vaccination, millions of people are still dying due to the virus", he added.

Novak Djokovic wins court battle in Australia

Earlier on Monday, Tennis World Number 1, Novak Djokovic was granted relief from the detention after the Federal Circuit Court judge reinstated his visa and further ordered for his immediate release. However, the Australian government having personal power has the authority to cancel his visa and has also threatened to do the same thing for the second time as his criteria don't meet the requirement to enter the country.

Concerning the same, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke can exercise his personal power of cancellation and Djokovic could face deportation ahead of the upcoming Australian Open which starts on January 17.

Image: AP