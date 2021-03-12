Rafael Nadal To Be Honoured By Racquet Brand Babolat On 20th Anniversary Of Partnership

Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the legends of tennis in the current generation. Ever since making his professional debut, the Spaniard has been on the top of the ATP rankings for a decade and a half. Apart from building a legacy for himself, his victories on the ATP Tour can be credited to the brand of racquets that Rafael Nadal has been using over the years. Recently the tennis racket making company that has been associated with the 20-time Grand Slam champion made a special announcement for the fans.

Special range of Rafael Nadal racquet to be launched soon

Babolat, who has been associated with Nadal since the beginning of his career, has announced that the company will launch a special range of Rafael Nadal racquet to mark the 20th anniversary of their collaboration with the world no. 2. The special range of Rafael Nadal racquet is expected to be released in a couple of days' time. i.e., on 18th March. Fans who want to get their hands on the Rafael Nadal Babolat racquet will have to wait for the launch after which it should be available for them online.

Rafael Nadal has not stepped on the court after his loss at the Australian Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 34-year-old has also confirmed he will not play in Acapulco or Dubai in the coming weeks.

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams record

Speaking about Rafael Nadal Grand Slams record, the former world no. 1 won his 20th Slam last year. Rafael Nadal joined long-time rival Roger Federer at the top of the Grand Slam winners' list. At just 33, the Spaniard has many playing years remaining and will aim not just to top Federer but also to do enough to prevent a takeover from current no.1 Novak Djokovic. He should mount his French Open title defence in May this year.

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Rafael Nadal's net worth is estimated to be around $180 million. This figure includes Rafa's immense career prize money total of $123,843,596 (figures from the ATP website) as well as his earnings from his many endorsement deals and other assets. As a 20-time Grand Slam champion and a 13-time winner at the French Open, Nadal has inked a number of prestigious deals with luxury brands like Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Tommy Hilfiger Cantabria Labs, Richard Mille, KIA, Nike etc. He also owns his own tennis academy in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain.

Disclaimer: The above Rafael Nadal net worth information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: Rafael Nadal / Instagram