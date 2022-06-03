Rafael Nadal Vs Alexander Zverev: Who Has The Edge Heading Into French Open Semis?

The 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is up against Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open 2022 tournament. The Spaniard heads into the game on the back of a stunning four-set victory over the world no.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final at Roland Garros, while the German earned a four-set victory over the Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, this will be the 10th time in the careers of both Nadal and Zverev, that both players will face each other.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev: Head-to-head records

Nadal has dominated the head-to-head records against the 25-year-old German, as he has won six out of their nine clashes at Tour level so far. They encountered each other for the last time at the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 Rome Italy tournament, where Nadal won the quarter-final by 6-3, 6-4. Zverev, on the other hand, defeated Nadal in the quarterfinal of the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Spain event in 2021 with the scores of 6-4, 6-4.

At the same time, Nadal heads into the semis on the back of a 4-1 record in the clay-court meetings against Zverev. He was won their first five matches on all surfaces between 2016 to 2018, while Zverev won three straight matches between 2019 and 2021. Both players have played against each other on the clay court a total of six times, as Zverev has defeated Nadal twice out of six occasions, which might give him confidence ahead of Friday’s clash, which begins at 6:15 PM IST.

What has been said?

Speaking after the win against Djokovic, Nadal revealed his thoughts on the massive support of fans, he has received at the Roland Garros this year. “Probably, they know that I’m not going to be here for a lot more times. I don’t know what’s going to happen after here. I mean, I have what I have there in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution on that, then it’s becoming super difficult for me.”

Nadal surpassed Roger Federer and Djokovic by winning the Australian Open 2022 and picking up his 21st Grand Slam title. He will now clash against Zverev, hoping to further extend his record. Nadal has the chance of becoming the first person to win 22 Grand Slam titles, alongside a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, if he wins.

(Image: @rolandgarros/Twitter)