Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Stream: How To Watch Madrid Open In India, UK & USA?

Former world number one Rafael Nadal is all set to take on teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the quarter-final of the Madrid Open 2022 on Friday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on May 6. Ahead of what promises to be an interesting clash between two Spanish giants, here is a look at how to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz match live in India, the US and the UK, along with the Madrid Open 2022 live stream details.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Garfia live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Garfia live in India can tune in to Network 18, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Madrid Open 2022 live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app. Meanwhile, the live updates of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of ATP.

⚔️ "Va a ser un partido totalmente diferente"



💭 Tal día como hoy, @RafaelNadal y @alcarazcarlos03 jugaron por primera vez en el #MMOPEN



💪 Un año más tarde volverán a verse las caras en cuartos de final. pic.twitter.com/43If0TQYfi — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 5, 2022

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Garfia live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the matches of the Madrid Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Tennis Channel. The match will commence live at 10:00 AM ET on Friday, May 6.

Madrid Open 2022 live stream details in UK

As for fans in the United Kingdom, they can live stream Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz by logging into Amazon Prime Video. The match will commence live at 3:00 PM BST on Friday, May 6.

Rafael Nadal set to face Alcaraz on back of 1050th career win

Rafael Nadal seems to be in the form of his life after he showcased his mettle to produce an incredible comeback against David Goffin in the 4th round of the Madrid Open 2022. The Spanish star defeated Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (9) to record his 1050th career win.

Following a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open earlier this year, Nadal will now be aiming to win a 37th ATP Masters 1000 title in his home country. If the 35-year old were to beat his younger Spanish counterpart, then he could set up a match with arch-rival Novak Djokovic in the semi-final if the Serbian were to get past Hubert Hurkacz in the other quarter-final.