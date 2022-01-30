Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open Live Streaming: How To Watch Final Live?

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal is all set to lock horns against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the Men's Singles final of the Australian Open on Sunday. The match will be played at Melbourne's iconic Rod Laver Arena. While Nadal has his 21st Grand Slam title on the line, World No. 2 Medvedev will look to win his second Australian Open crown in a row. Nadal beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final to reach his sixth Australian Open final on Friday. Medvedev, on the other hand, defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday to reach his second Australian Open final in a row.

Nadal vs Medvedev Australian Open Final: Live telecast details

Sony Sports Network has bagged the rights to broadcast 2022 Australian Open live in India. The men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will be available on multiple channels of Sony, including Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The final is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Nadal vs Medvedev Australian Open Final: Live streaming details

Online audiences in India can watch the live streaming of the Australian Open men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev on the Sony LIV app. The Sony LIV Premium subscription fee for a month is Rs. 299, while the six-month and yearly packs are available for Rs. 699 and Rs. 999, respectively. Jio users can watch the live streaming for free on JioTV.

Nadal vs Medvedev Australian Open Final: H2H record

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have met a total of four times in their career. Nadal is ahead of Medvedev in the head-to-head rankings with three wins in four games. The duo met for the first time at the 2019 ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada, where Nadal successfully defended his title by defeating Medvedev 6–3, 6–0.

The second meeting came at the 2019 US Open, which was won by Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4. At the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals in Great Britain, Nadal and Medvedev met for the third time. Nadal won the clash 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-6(4). The most recent meeting between the two came in 2020 at the Nitto ATP Finals in Great Britain. Medvedev defeated Nadal 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Image: AP