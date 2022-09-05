Rafael Nadal Vs Frances Tiafoe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2022 Match

Rafael Nadal is all set to lock horns against America's Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the ongoing US Open on Monday. The 2022 Australian Open champion reached the fourth round of the competition after defeating Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the first round, Italy's Italian veteran Fabio Fognini in the second round, and France's Richard Gasquet in the third round.

Nadal hasn't looked at his best so far in the tournament, dropping a set each in the first two rounds. Nadal, however, made a comeback in the third round, where he beat Gasquet in three straight sets to win his 18th match against the Frenchman.

Tiafoe, on the other hand, reached the fourth round after defeating compatriot Marcos Giron in the first round, Australia's Jason Kubler in the second round, and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the third round. Tiafoe will look to win tonight's game against Nadal in order to reach the next round of the US Open.

Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe: Match schedule and venue

The fourth-round match between Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe at the ongoing US Open is scheduled to be held on September 5 at 10:45 p.m. IST. The match will take place at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe in India?

The live broadcast of the US Open game between Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe will be carried by Sony Sports Network in India. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six and Sony Ten TV channels in the country. The live streaming of the fourth-round game between Nadal and Tiafoe will be shown on the Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe in UK?

United Kingdom fans wanting to watch the US Open 2022 live will need to tune in to the Amazon Prime Network. The streaming service is available on Smart TVs as well as laptops and mobile phones, among other devices. The Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe clash will begin no earlier than 6:30 PM BST on Monday, September 5.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe US Open 2022 match can tune in to the ESPN Network. The matches will be broadcasted live on ESPN and ESPN 2. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to ESPN+ or the TSN.ca/the TSN app. The match will begin no earlier than 1:15 PM ET on Monday, September 5.

Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe: Head-to-head record

Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe have squared off against one another on two occasions so far in ATP tournaments. Nadal has an upper hand over Tiafoe, having won both the games that he has played against the World's No. 26 ranked player. The first time the two players locked horns against each other was in the Round of 16 of the 2019 ATP Masters 1000 event in Spain. Nadal won the game 6-3, 6-4. The second time they met was during the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open, where Nadal won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

