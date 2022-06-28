Rafael Nadal Vs Francisco Cerundolo Live Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon 2022 In India?

The last time Rafael Nadal played a match at Wimbledon was way back in 2019 when he was knocked out by Roger Federer in the semi-finals. The former World No 1 returns to the All England Club after three-year hiatus and will play Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the gentlemen's first-round match. Here's everything you need to know about where to catch Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo live streaming.

Wimbledon 2022: Key details on Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo match

This match is the first meeting between Rafael Nadal and Francisco Cerundolo, the Spaniard will look to claim the bragging rights by winning the match. The 36-year-old Nadal is a two-time champion at All England Club, winning the title in 2008 and 2010 against Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych respectively. The former World No 1 is also a three-time finalist which was way back in 2006, 2007 and 2011. Rafael Nadal has a 53-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon and will be coming into the tournament after winning the Australian Open and French Open titles.

Francisco Cerundolo on the other hand has won 12 off 22 matches this season. The 42nd-ranked Argentine is making his maiden appearance in the first round at Wimbledon having played only one match in preparation for the tournament. He lost to Tommy Paul in three sets at the Eastbourne International. On the other hand, Nadal played two exhibition matches at the Giorgio Armani Hurlingham Classic, first beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets before losing to Felix Auger Aliassime in three sets.