Wimbledon has officially released the full draw for the 2022 tournament, with a potential Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic final on the cards. Despite not having won the Grand Slam at the All England Club for over a decade, the Spaniard is likely to enter this tournament as one of the favourites, having won the Australian Open and French Open this year. As for the Serbian, he will hope to defend his title by winning a potential seventh Wimbledon title.

Wimbledon 2022 draw: Novak Djokovic's potential route to final

In the Tweets below, Wimbledon has released the potential route to the final for both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian will kickstart his championship defence with a clash against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in the first round. If he were to win this contest, he could be potentially drawn against Australian Open men's doubles champion Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

Potential routes to the final for our top seeds 💫#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Yw9ZMqURPq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 24, 2022

A win against Kokkinakis in the second round could potentially tie him in a contest against fellow countryman and 25th seed Miomir Kecmanović in the third round. If the Serbian were to get past Kecmanović, he could potentially face 15th seed Reilly Opelka of the United States in the fourth round.

If Djokovic were to reach the quarter-finals, then the draw is likely to get extremely interesting. He could potentially face 19-year-old rising star Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the last eight before setting up a potential semi-final clash against Roland Garros 2022 finalist Casper Ruud. If Djokovic were to get past all these obstacles, then he could set up a potential final clash against long-time rival Rafael Nadal, with the hope of winning a sixth Wimbledon title and a 21st Grand Slam overall.

On the other hand, Nadal will kickstart his tournament by facing Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the first round. If he were to beat Cerundolo, he could set up a potential clash against 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist Sam Querrey in the second round before setting up a potential match against 27-seed Lorenzo Sonego in the third.

The draw could get really interesting and difficult for Nadal from the fourth round onwards as he could potentially be drawn against 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic in the last 16 before setting up a potential clash against Felix Auger Aliassime, who has grown tremendously under the guidance of Nadal's uncle, Toni. If Nadal were to get past all these hurdles, he could potentially face world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis before setting up a blockbuster clash against Djokovic in the all-important Wimbledon 2022 finals.

Wimbledon 2022 draw: Swiatek & Williams' potential draw to final

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek will hope to continue her outstanding run at Wimbledon 2022 after winning the French Open title earlier this year. If Swiatek is to go all the way, she could potentially face Fett, Kovinic, Putintsteva, Krejcikova, Pegula, Badosa and Kontaveit, on route to the title.

As for 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, she could potentially come up against Tan, Sorribes Tormo, Pliskova, French Open 2022 finalist Coco Gauff, Paulo Badosa, French Open 2022 champion Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit, on route to the title.