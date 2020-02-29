Rafael Nadal Vs Taylor Fritz Acapulco Open Final Live Streaming And Match Preview

It's going to be Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz in the Acapulco Open men's singles tennis final on Sunday. The winner of the final between Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz on the Mexican turf would win 500 points from the tournament. Read on to figure out the Nadal vs Fritz live streaming details ahead of the Sunday showdown. Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz is set to be an enthralling encounter as the 22-year-old American will attempt his best to cause another upset.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Acapulco Open Final: Nadal vs Fritz live streaming and preview

The game between Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz will take place at the Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial. The winner of the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz encounter will claim their first Acapulco Open title on a hard court although Nadal has won the tournament twice when it was played on clay.

One of the main reasons viewers will be treated to a Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz final is due to the undying spirit of the 22-year-old American. On Saturday, Taylor Fritz rallied a fantastic comeback to beat fellow American John Isner (2-6, 7-5, 7-3) in the semifinal of the Acapulco Open. On the other hand, the number one seeded Spaniard breezed past Grigor Dimitrov (6-2, 6-3) to make the Acapulco Open final consist of Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz.

Nadal vs Fritz live streaming: Nadal books his spot in the final

Rock on Rafael 💪



Two-time champion @RafaelNadal books his spot in the Acapulco final with a 6-3 6-2 triumph over Grigor Dimitrov. #AMT2020 pic.twitter.com/SUsiK9bq8y — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 29, 2020

Nadal vs Fritz live streaming: Fritz makes his first Acapulco Open final

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Nadal vs Fritz live streaming

The Nadal vs Fritz live telecast in India can be viewed on Sunday, March 1 (8.30 AM IST) TV by tuning into Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. Nadal vs Fritz live streaming can be viewed on Sony LIV and Tennis TV with an official subscription

