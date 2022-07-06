Rafael Nadal Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon In India, UK & USA?

Rafael Nadal will look to reach his third straight Grand Slam semi-final of 2022 as he takes on 11th seed American Taylor Fritz in the quarters of the Wimbledon Championship on Wednesday. Nadal has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year and is looking for his 23rd Grand Slam title. He faces a tough challenge against Fritz, who has not lost a set in his run to the quarters at the All England Club.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the best players in the world, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the UK and Australia, and the live streaming details of Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz match.

Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2022 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2022 match live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

Where to watch live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2022 match in India?

Tennis fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app to watchthe live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2022 match. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

What time is the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2022 quarter-final match is scheduled to begin at 7.15 p.m. IST on Wednesday, July 7.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz match will begin no earlier than 2:45 p.m. BST on Wednesday, July 7.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz live in Australia?

Australian fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to Channel Nine. The Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz match will begin at 11:45 pm AEST on Wednesday, July 7.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon semi-final live in USA?

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon semi-final match can be watched on ESPN while streaming is available on ESPN.com, ESPN+. The match will begin no later than 9:45 a.m on July 7.