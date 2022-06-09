Rafael Nadal Walks With Crutches On Way To Recovery From Foot Injury Ahead Of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title a couple of days after beating Casper Ruud in the final. However, the 22nd Grand Slam title for the former world no 1 came at the cost of a critical foot injury, thereby threatening to rule him out of Wimbledon participation. The French Open champion has returned to Spain, however, his foot injury remains to haunt him and his dreams of getting into the groove under a shadow of his former self.

Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon participation in doubt

In the latest video that surfaced online Rafael Nadal got out of the car on crutches and didn't look in the best condition. The video itself has put serious doubts about Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon participation. After winning the French Open crown, Rafael Nadal himself revealed the status of his foot injury and said, "I played with no feeling in the foot, with a [pain-killing] injection on the nerve. The foot was asleep, and that’s why I was able to play.”

The 36-year-old Spaniard during the press conference also said that he will try some new treatments over the next week to see whether he might be able to enter Wimbledon, the title which he won twice. The Wimbledon tournament at the All England Club will start on June 27.

About Rafael Nadal injury

Speaking of Rafael Nadal injury history the former World No 1 missed the majority of the last season due to a foot problem, The Spaniard however recovered in time to take part in the Australian Open in January. Nadal won the Australian Open without much trouble, however, the foot injury resurfaced during the Italian Open due to which he had to make an early exit.

Rafael Nadal while revealing the status of his foot injury said, “I had my foot again with a lot of pain. I am a player living with an injury; it is nothing new. It's something that is there. Unfortunately, my day-by-day is difficult, honestly… it’s difficult for me to accept the situation sometimes. Today at half the second set, it starts and then it wasn't playable for me… I don't want to take away anything from Denis… Today is for him. Well done for him.”

However recently Rafael Nadal made a big statement over trading French Open for the new foot. While speaking at a press conference following the semi-final win over Alexander Zverev, the Spaniard stated that a new foot would allow him to be happier in his daily life. He also went on to say that winning titles gives you an adrenaline rush, but it's temporary. He also stated about having a life ahead of him and that in the future, he would love to play sports with his friends".