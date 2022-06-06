Rafael Nadal Wins 14th French Open Title: List Of Unmissable Records By The Spaniard

Rafael Nadal made history on Sunday by winning his 14th French Open after beating Casper Rudd in the final. The Spaniard got the better of 8th seed Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in 2 hours and 18 minutes in a one-sided men's singles final match. The win at Roland Garros was also Rafael Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam title which now puts him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who have 20 Grand Slam titles each. Besides winning the 14th title, Rafel Nadal also broke plenty of records.

Rafael Nadal wins French Open: Check the list of records broken by the 'King of Clay'

After the 14th win at Roland Garros on Sunday, Rafael Nadal is now tied with tennis legend, Pete Sampras who finished his career with 14 Grand Slam titles. Rafael Nadal became the oldest French Open men's singles champion going past Andres Gimeno's record of 34 years and 305 days from 1972. The Australian Open Champion also equalled Novak Djokovic's Open Era record for the most number of Grand Slam titles won by a player above the age of 30 in men's singles tennis i.e 8. By winning the final on Sunday, Rafael Nadal extended his Roland Garros record to 112-3. Staggering For the very first time in his illustrious career, Rafael Nadal holds the Australian Open and the French Open trophies in a season. Nadal had a great run in the French Open tournament in which the Spaniard lost only 3 sets which is just the 4th time that he has been able to do that. The previous three instances when the former World No 1 achieved the feat were during 2005, 2006 and 2011. Rafael Nadal also became only the 3rd man in the history to beat 4 players in the top 10 en route to his Grand Slam title. Before the Spaniard, it was Roger Federer (2017 Australian Open) and Mats Wilander (1982 French Open)who achieved the feat. Nadal beat Felix Auger-Alissiame, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud en route to the victory. Nadal won his 14th French Open title on 5 June the same date as 1st title in 2005.

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud highlights

The Spaniard began the match on the front foot by breaking Casper Ruud's serve before double-faulting himself on two occasions to give the break back. From that point on, the 36-year-old never looked like losing the set as he clinched it comfortably by a scoreline of 6-3. Ruud began the second set with a two-game lead as he broke Nadal's serve to take a 3-1 lead. However, Nadal displayed his fightback spirit and make a strong comeback breaking Ruud thrice to win the second set 6-3. The third set was a one-sided affair as Nadal clinched it 6-0.