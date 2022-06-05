Rafael Nadal Wins 14th French Open Title: Tendulkar, Mirza Lead Wishes For King Of Clay

Following Rafael Nadal's historic record-extending 14th Roland Garros triumph and 22nd Grand Slam overall, several celebrities took to social media to laud the Spaniard. Just a few days after his 36th birthday, he put up a masterclass performance by defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final on Sunday. Nadal won the all-important clash 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to also become the oldest player to win the French Open title.

Wishes pour in for Rafael Nadal

From Sachin Tendulkar to Stefano Tsitsipas and various other sports personalities, congratulatory messages poured in for Rafael Nadal for his incredible achievement.

To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement.



Congratulations @RafaelNadal! 🏆🎾 pic.twitter.com/MAxsEklfFQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 5, 2022

FOURTEEN!!!!!!! #Rolandgarros take a bow @RafaelNadal .. what an incredible champion and ambassador to our amazing sport 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 5, 2022

Number 14 at #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/KAp3aUraoo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2022

A modern day Hercules who just will not melt in the hottest Claypot. Starts favourite to make it 15 only. Just insane. Salute forever @RafaelNadal @rolandgarros #Nadal #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/XXfMHRgmku — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 5, 2022

What a match that was. Dominated Ruud totally to lift the 14th French Open. @RafaelNadal you’re incredible! Congratulations 🎉 Keep ‘em titles coming 🔥 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Re2XyPA6mx — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 5, 2022

The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again.



Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 14th French Open win and his 22nd major title! #RolandGarros https://t.co/Z68xcNiUt6 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 5, 2022

Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time. Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 5, 2022

No hay palabras para explicar lo que lograste @RafaelNadal . Que locura inigualable https://t.co/vMfEvjAQVx — diego schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) June 5, 2022

Somos privilegiados de poder acompanhar um atleta profissional como @RafaelNadal !! 14x campeão de um Grand Slam como @rolandgarros ! Inspiração de como ter foco, determinação, força física e mental 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Kaka (@KAKA) June 5, 2022

Congratulations on your outstanding achievement @RafaelNadal!



It just goes to show that hard work, passion, and a “never give up” attitude really goes a long way. You have put your time, heart, and soul into this, and your perseverance made this #14. https://t.co/9oe3pfA054 — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) June 5, 2022

Rafael Nadal wins historic record-extending 14th French Open title

Rafael Nadal pulled away to beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final on Sunday for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to the two records he already owned.

Ruud led 3-1 in the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to raise his level, as he won the last 11 games of the match.

Nadal played so crisply and cleanly, accumulating more than twice (37) as many winners as Ruud (16). Nadal also committed fewer unforced errors, 16 compared to Ruud's 26.

When the match ended with a down-the-line backhand from Nadal, he chucked his racket to the red clay he loves so much and covered his face with his taped-up fingers.

The Spaniard's first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal. Nadal improved to 14-0 in finals at Roland Garros and 112-3 overall at his favorite tournament.

He is two ahead of rivals Roger Federer, who hasn't played in almost a year after a series of knee operations, and Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open in January because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and lost to Nadal at Roland Garros.

He can now place this latest Coupe des Mousquetaires alongside the trophies he gathered at Roland Garros from 2005-08, 2010-14 and 2017-20. He's also won the U.S. Open four times and the Australian Open and Wimbledon twice apiece.

(Inputs from AP)

Image: Twitter@RolandGarros, AP