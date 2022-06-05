Last Updated:

Rafael Nadal Wins 14th French Open Title: Tendulkar, Mirza Lead Wishes For King Of Clay

Following Rafael Nadal's historic 14th Roland Garros triumph and 22nd Grand Slam overall, several celebrities took to social media to laud the Spaniard.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Rafael Nadal, Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza

Image: Twitter@RolandGarros, AP


Following Rafael Nadal's historic record-extending 14th Roland Garros triumph and 22nd Grand Slam overall, several celebrities took to social media to laud the Spaniard. Just a few days after his 36th birthday, he put up a masterclass performance by defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final on Sunday. Nadal won the all-important clash 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to also become the oldest player to win the French Open title.

Wishes pour in for Rafael Nadal

From Sachin Tendulkar to Stefano Tsitsipas and various other sports personalities, congratulatory messages poured in for Rafael Nadal for his incredible achievement. 

 

Rafael Nadal wins historic record-extending 14th French Open title

Rafael Nadal pulled away to beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final on Sunday for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to the two records he already owned.

Ruud led 3-1 in the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to raise his level, as he won the last 11 games of the match.

Nadal played so crisply and cleanly, accumulating more than twice (37) as many winners as Ruud (16). Nadal also committed fewer unforced errors, 16 compared to Ruud's 26.

READ | Nadal vs Ruud, French Open Highlights: Rafa wins record-extending 14th French Open title

When the match ended with a down-the-line backhand from Nadal, he chucked his racket to the red clay he loves so much and covered his face with his taped-up fingers.

The Spaniard's first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal. Nadal improved to 14-0 in finals at Roland Garros and 112-3 overall at his favorite tournament.

READ | All-time Grand Slam list: Where does Nadal stand with Djokovic, Federer after French Open?

He is two ahead of rivals Roger Federer, who hasn't played in almost a year after a series of knee operations, and Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open in January because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and lost to Nadal at Roland Garros.

He can now place this latest Coupe des Mousquetaires alongside the trophies he gathered at Roland Garros from 2005-08, 2010-14 and 2017-20. He's also won the U.S. Open four times and the Australian Open and Wimbledon twice apiece.

READ | Rafael Nadal asserts he would prefer to 'lose 14th French Open final' & get 'new foot'

 

(Inputs from AP)

Image: Twitter@RolandGarros, AP

READ | Rafael Nadal lifts 14th French Open title after straight sets win over Ruud in final
Tags: Rafael Nadal, Nadal, French Open
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND