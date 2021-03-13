Rafael Nadal Wins Another Huge Fan Honour Courtesy This Rocket Forehand In 2020: WATCH

After receiving a nomination for the prestigious Laureus 'Sportsperson of the Year' and being awarded the ATP's Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for 2020, tennis ace Rafael Nadal has been conferred another high honour. Following a vote by fans, the Tennis TV channel has declared Rafa's forehand against Serbia's Miomir KecmanoviÄ‡ as the best shot in all of 2020. The shot in question came at a round of 16 game at the Acapulco Open in February 2020.

This was the last pre-COVID tournament played by Nadal and the first of the two titles he won in 2020. Rafa's entry surpassed the dramatic around the net shots by Benoit Paire and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Cup and a brilliant cross-court shot by Andrey Rublev at Hamburg.

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams record

After winning his 20th Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, Rafael Nadal joined long-time rival Roger Federer at the top of the ATP's list of 'Most Grand Slam titles'. At just 33, the Spaniard has many playing years remaining and will aim not just to top Federer but also to do enough to prevent a takeover from the current No. 1, Novak Djokovic. Having crashed out of the Australian Open — where he was vying for a double career Grand Slam — the Rafael Nadal Grand Slam-hunt is set to begin again at French Open in May this year. If successful, it will be Nadal's 14th title at the tournament.

Rafael Nadal ranking

Currently ranked second in the world, Rafael Nadal's stint atop the ATP leaderboards lasted from November 4, 2019, to January 13, 2020. With Novak Djokovic sitting pretty at No. 1 with 12,030 points, Nadal — 9,850 points — will have to work considerably hard to catch up and make it back to the top. A more immediate threat to the Rafael Nadal ranking is No. 3 Daniil Medvedev who has collected an impressive 9,735 points and is close to demoting Nadal to No. 3. If it happens, this will be Nadal's lowest ranking since May 29, 2017.

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Rafael Nadal's net worth is estimated to be around $180 million. This figure includes Rafa's immense career prize money total of $123,843,596 (figures from the ATP website) as well as his earnings from his many endorsement deals and assets. As a 20-time Grand Slam champion and a 13-time winner at the French Open, Nadal has inked a number of prestigious deals with luxury brands like Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Tommy Hilfiger Cantabria Labs, Richard Mille, KIA, Nike etc. He also owns his own tennis academy in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain.

Disclaimer: The above Rafael Nadal net worth and Rafael Nadal career earning figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image Credits: AP