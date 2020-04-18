Rafael Nadal Completes 15 Years Of 1st-ever Masters Title Win In Monte Carlo; Watch Video

Friday marked the 15th anniversary of World No.2 Rafael Nadal lifting his maiden Masters title by winning in the city of Monte Carlo. Nadal defeated defending champion Guillermo Coria 6–3, 6–1, 0–6, 7–5 in a tense final match. Rafael Nadal, who was aged 18 when he lifted the title, has won 10 more Monte Carlo Masters titles and has a record 35 Masters 1000s championships as well.

17th April 2005: Rafael Nadal lifts his first-ever Masters title in Monte Carlo

Rafael Nadal was seeded 11th for the Monte Carlos Masters in 2005. The 18-year-old quickly established himself as one of the tournament favourites with straight-sets victories over Gael Monfils, Xavier Malisse and Oliver Rochus before dismantling Gaston Gaudio 6-3, 6-0 in the quarter-final. Rafael Nadal then faced off against Richard Gasquet in the semi-final. Gasquet had defeated Roger Federer in a hard-fought quarter-final but was no match to Nadal's prowess with the Spaniard winning the match 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. In the final, Nadal defeated defending champion Guillermo Coria 6–3, 6–1, 0–6, 7–5 to lift his first-ever Masters title.

WATCH: 18-year old Rafael Nadal lifts maiden Masters title

"A first Masters title for this brilliant young left-hander from Spain..."



This day in 2005 was a special one for @RafaelNadal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/l0xWsA1YHu — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 17, 2020

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams and Rafael Nadal net worth

Rafael Nadal has lifted 19 Grand Slam titles, one behind long-time rival Roger Federer and two ahead of World No.1 Novak Djokovic. Some of the best wins at Rafael Nadal Grand Slams have been at the French Open and the Spaniard is fondly remembered as the 'King of Clay'. Nadal is currently at No.2 in the ATP World Tour rankings and is the defending champion of the French and the US Open.

According to Forbes, Nadal is globally ranked 37th and fourth among the highest-paid tennis players as of December 2019. The magazine estimates his total annual earnings at $37.3 million, which bears his salary of $4.3 million and his endorsements, which reward him around $33 million. The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at $114 million.

