Rafael Nadal Wins Top Laureus 2021 Honour, Paid Tribute With Magical Moments Video: WATCH

Having had a fairly average start to his 2021 season, things seem to be on the up and up for the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal. Entering his home tournament, the Barcelona Open, on the back of early exits from the Australian Open and the Monte Carlo Masters, the World No. 2 put up a mammoth 3 hour-38-minute shift to win his first title of the season. Now in the form of his life, the Spaniard has breezed past his competitors at the ongoing Madrid Open 2021.

📣 The 2021 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year is....@RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/Ubp0GdBz4X — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 6, 2021

Rafael Nadal declared 'Laureus Sportsman of the Year'

However, despite his slightly disappointing outings in the last two years, Rafael Nadal has had perhaps the most noteworthy season in tennis in 2020. While he managed just one major win — peanuts compared to the season that competitors like Novak Djokovic or even Daniil Medvedev had — the significance of that sole win has earned Nadal one of the greatest sporting honours of the year — the 'Laureus Sportsman of the Year'. This win, of course, was Nadal's title run at the French Open 2020 — which put his lifetime Grand Slam haul at a record-equalling 20 titles.

This is not the first time that Nadal has won this prestigious award. His first 'Laureus Sportsman of the Year' title came in 2011 — the year after he swept away three Slams and three Masters 1000 titles. He has also been a nominee in 2009, 2014, 2018 and 2020. This year, the tennis ace beat the likes of athletes Joshua Cheptegei and Armand Duplantis, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, basketball ace LeBron James and footballer Robert Lewandowski. Talking about the honour, Nadal said:

“I want to say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart to the Laureus Academy. I have had some amazing competitors [and] the rest of the sportsmen probably deserve the trophy the same as me. But this was the year for me and I can’t be happier. Winning the French Open and equalling the 20th Grand Slam of Roger Federer has been an unforgettable moment. It means a lot to equal my great rival, but at the same time, my great friend. It’s something very special after all the history we have had together on and off-court".

Rafael Nadal next match

Nadal's respective 6-1, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-3 defeats of Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Australian Alexei Popyrin will spell trouble for his fellow quarter-finalist, Alexander Zverev. The current Nadal vs Zverev head-to-head stands at 5-2 in favour of the Spaniard, though with Zverev having won the last two games between them. As of now, there is no information on the Nadal vs Zverev live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch the match, and the rest of the Madrid Open 2021 live in India on TennisTV.

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams record

After winning the French Open in 2020 — taking the Rafael Nadal Grand Slams tally to a massive 20 titles — the Spaniard joined long-time rival Roger Federer at the top of the ATP's list of 'Most Grand Slam titles'. Having failed to capture his double career Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier in the year, the King of Clay will be pleased with how he has fared on the clay courts of Europe so far this season. With the Rafael Nadal French Open 2021 campaign set to begin in May this year, the GOAT will be aiming for a career 21st Grand Slam title and his 14th title at the tournament.

