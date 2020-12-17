Rafael Nadal's Manager Confirms Star's Ambitious, Unique Retirement Plan

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal recently confirmed that he will be participating at the Australian Open 2021. This makes Nadal the most high-profile player, and the first of the 'Big Three' to have confirmed his presence at the first Grand Slam of the season. As the 34-year-old gears up for a gruelling season of tennis, his manager Carlos Costa recently confirmed Nadal’s ambitious post-retirement plans.

Australian Open 2021 schedule

The ATP has today announced an update to the 2021 ATP Tour calendar, outlining a revised schedule for the first seven weeks of the season. — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 17, 2020

Carlos Costa reveals grand plans for Rafael Nadal Academy

Carlos Costa, business manager of the Rafael Nadal Academy, recently stated that the tennis star is looking to expand his academy on a global scale. In an interview, Costa said that apart from having an academy at Manacor, they now want to take to the big cities of the world. He also added that their idea is to “serve adults and young people” with tennis ambitions.

A look into Rafael Nadal Academy

Rafael Nadal, along with Movistar, a Spain-based telecommunications brand, opened the Rafael Nadal Academy at his hometown Manacor in 2016. The Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain has 19 hard court tennis courts, seven clay courts and a well-equipped fitness centre. According to essentiallysports.com, each student at the institute pays around US$62,000 per year for tennis lessons. Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal leads the coaching team while the academy also hosts the Rafael Nadal Challenger, in which the former World No.1 Andy Murray participated in 2019.

Rafael Nadal trains at his own academy, watch video

Happy to be back on my practices and happy for the kids at the @rnadalacademy who can also play. Here some footage from today 😉🎾🙌💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/aPtZzj30ks — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 25, 2020

How much is Rafael Nadal net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Rafael Nadal net worth is estimated at $180 million. His net worth constitutes the salary he receives from his participation in tennis tournaments, which amounts to $123,482,764, as per atptour.com. The Rafael Nadal net worth is also composed of the salary he receives through his various endorsement deals from brands like Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Tommy Hilfiger and Cantabria Labs.

Rafael Nadal house

Rafael Nadal has two houses in Spain, one in Porto Cristo, Mallorca and the other in the Dominican Republic. The Rafael Nadal house in Porto Cristo, Mallorca cost him a fortune, with the Spaniard paying US$4.3 million for 7,000 square metres of land in 2013. The house is a quintessential Majorcan stone chalet by the coast in Porto Cristo and was owned by the heirs of the people who established the Caves of Drach.

