'Raised My Level': Novak Djokovic Warns Nadal, Alcaraz And Others Ahead Of Paris Masters

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is all set to participate in the Paris Masters 2022, which will be played at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris France, from October 29 to November 6. While the tournament officially kicks off with the qualifiers on Saturday, the main draw will begin on October 31. Coming off title victories at Tel Aviv and Astana, Djokovic begins his campaign in Paris with the Round of 32 match on November 1.

This will be the last and final Masters 100 tournament of the season and will feature some of the best tennis stars. Meanwhile, before starting his campaign, a confident Djokovic has issued a massive warning to all the participating players, which includes Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal makes a return to the court from an injury break and after appearing at the Laver Cup 2022.

Novak Djokovic booming with confidence and motivation

On the other hand, the tournament will also feature the current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in action. Heading into the tournament, 35-year-old Djokovic looked confident over his winning momentum, as he last lost a match during the French Open quarterfinal in June. Speaking to Sportal, the Serbian player revealed he is high on confidence and motivation.

“I’m going to Paris. I am preparing for the last two tournaments of the year, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals. I feel good. These last two competitions, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won have raised my level of confidence as well as my motivation,” Djokovic told Sportal.

Novak Djokovic drawn in the same half as Rafael Nadal at Paris Masters

Djokovic returned to the sport in late September for the Tel Aviv Open after missing the US Open 2022 due to his unvaccinated status from the Covid-19 jab. However, he made a sensational return by winning a 250 event in Tel Aviv and a 500 event in Astana. He was then confirmed to feature in the Paris Masters and the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in Turin, next month.

Djokovic is currently ranked 7th in the ATP men’s singles rankings with 33 wins and six losses in 2022. He has been drawn in the same half as Nadal for the Paris Masters, who is being seen as his biggest competitor. Novak is a six-time Paris Masters champion, while Nadal has never won a title in Bercy.