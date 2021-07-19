Ramiz Raja Analyses Pakistan's Loss In 2nd T20I, Says They Were 'tactically' Outclassed

Former skipper Ramiz Raja has explained what went wrong for Pakistan after their loss in the second T20I to England at Headingley on Sunday. Pakistan who had registered an impressive 31-run win in the series-opener needed one more win under their belt to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Ramiz Raja analyses Pakistan's loss to England in the crucial 2nd T20I

"Pakistan appears to be more in control when they bat first because while bowling they get an idea as to what the target is and based on that they make their passion count or their fielding is outstanding. So, overall the scenario changes, and the chances of winning increase", said Ramiz Raja while speaking on his official YouTube channel.

"Pakistan who had made a tremendous impact by playing two leg-spinners in limited-overs cricket has now forgotten to lay the same trap. Usman Qadir is available. The 3-4 inexperienced batsmen that England has in their side, some of them don't play leg-spinners well despite that there was no strategy that we could have attacked with two leg-spinners and our capability of taking wickets would have increased", he added.

"So this is why Pakistan on many occasions is outclassed not because of talent but tactically", the 1992 World Cup winner further added.

England vs Pakistan: The hosts stay alive in the T20I series

England posted a stiff total of exactly 200 before being bundled out on the second-last ball of the first innings riding on skipper Jos Buttler's quickfire knock of a 39-ball 59.

In reply, the Men In Green got off to a good start as captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan added 50 runs for the opening stand before the former was dismissed.

The 2009 T20 world champions then ran out of fire & brimstone as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Middle-order batsman Shadab Khan did try his level best to keep Pakistan in the hunt. Nonetheless, the asking rate getting steeper and no support from the other end meant that it was an uphill task for him to get the job done single-handedly for his side.

In the end, the bowling all-rounder remained unbeaten on a 22-ball 36 as the visitors were restricted to 155/9 from their 20 overs. England registered a convincing 45-run win to stay alive in the T20I series.

The decider will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday.