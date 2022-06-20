Ramkumar Ramanathan Vs Vit Kopriva Live Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon 2022 Qualifiers?

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan is up against Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva in the 1st Round Qualifiers of the Wimbledon Championships 2022, on Monday. The duo eye to qualify for the main draw of the Wimbledon 2022, which is scheduled to begin on June 27. The 27-year-old Indian made headlines in May for winning his Grand Slam match during the French Open 2022, after he defeated Yannick Hanfmann by 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Qualifiers.

Ramkumar then crashed out of the tournament after losing to Sean Cuenin in the next round by 7-6 (8), 6-4. He heads into the Wimbledon Qualifiers after losing to Hugo Grenier in the Round of 32 singles match at the Ilkley Challenger tournament in Great Britain. However, he can be considered to be in a good run of form as he finished as runner-up alongside Australian teammate John-Patrik Smith in the men’s double final.

First appearance at the Wimbledon Championships for Vit Kopriva

On the other hand, the Czech is coming on the back of a defeat in the semi-final of the Blois Challenger tournament, on June 18. This will be the first appearance at the Wimbledon for Kopriva, while Ramanathan makes his second appearance at the prestigious event. Meanwhile, this will be the first time both players face each other in a head-to-head game.

How to watch Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Vit Kopriva, Wimbledon 2022 Qualifiers in India?

Interested tennis fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of Ramkumar’s Wimbledon 2022 Qualifiers match against Vit by subscribing to the official live stream provider of all ATP tournaments on TennisTV.com and ATP Tour’s website. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Wimbledon Championships in India, but they will not telecast the Qualifying stage. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Interesting stats about Vit Kopriva and Ramkumar Ramanathan

In the current season, Kopriva has a win-loss record of 26-15, and this will be his first appearance of the year in the grass court. His best result in the season was reaching the summit clash of the Prostejov Challenger. Meanwhile, the Czech has an overall win-loss record of 259-173 in his career.

On the other hand, Ramkumar has 8-19 win-loss record in the ongoing 2022 season, while he is 4-4 on grass courts. He has an overall record of 362-288 and a 30-23 record on grass. In the meantime, he previously reached the qualification in Wimbledon 2021.

(Image: @atptour/@MaharashtraOpen/Twitter)