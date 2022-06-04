Ravi Shastri Wishes Zverev Speedy Recovery From His Injury; Lauds Rafael Nadal

Anguish and agony were written all over the face of Alexander Zverev as he tumbled on the court, holding his ankle during the French Open semi-finals. The World No 3 saw his dream of lifting the French Open title come to a crashing end after he withdrew from the semi-final match against Rafael Nadal. The German was given a standing ovation by the crowd and fans sent emotional messages on social media, wishing his speedy recovery.

Ravi Shastri's inspiring message for Alexander Zverev; lauds Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zvered injured his ankle during the second set of the game. The first set of the Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev match lasted for 1.5 hours with Nadal taking the first set with a score of 7-6 (8). The second set was also closely contested, but Zverev tumbled behind the baseline while chasing a ball to his right with scores tied at 6-6. As soon as Zverev fell to the ground and shouted in pain, not only the doctors but Rafael Nadal also went to check on the young German tennis player. Veteran cricketer and former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and posted an inspiring message wherein he wished Alexander Zverev a speedy recovery and also paid respect to Rafael Nadal. Shastri Tweeted

This is why sport can make you cry. You will be back @AlexZverev. @RafaelNadal - Sportsmanship, humility. Just brilliant and respect 🙏🙏🙏 #FrenchOpen2022 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/n5JFNFK7r1 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 3, 2022

Rafael Nadal also wished Alexander Zverev a speedy recovery from his injury. He said, " I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam but for the moment he was very unlucky. The only thing is I’m sure he’s going to win not one, much more than one and I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery. But at the same time, to finish that way, I’ve been there in a small room with Sascha before we came back on the court and to see him crying there is a very tough moment so all the best to him.”

Alexander Zverev gives update on his injury

Alexander Zverev shared a post in which he provided an update on his injury. Zverev in his video message said, "Very difficult moment for me on the court it was a fantastic match. Looks like i have a very serious injury but the medical team and doctors are still checking on it. we will keep you updated and will let you know more about it". It is still too early to talk about Zverev's return from injury. If he recovers quickly, he will be able to take part in the Wimbledon at the end of the month, or else if the process take longer then he should be ready for the US Open in September.