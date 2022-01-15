'Really Respect Him, Even If I Don't Agree With A Lot Of Things': Nadal On Novak Djokovic

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal has expressed his views on his rival Novak Djokovic during a press conference on Saturday, as Djokovic fights against his deportation from Australia. Djokovic was reported to be back in the Melbourne immigration detention hotel on Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid getting deported from the country for being unvaccinated for the COVID-19 virus was moved to a higher court. With the Australian Open 2022 just three days to go, speaking about Djokovic, Nadal said he is a bit tired of the situation and his words and body language also spoke for the world of tennis.

The Australian Open will be a great Australian Open, with or without him: Rafael Nadal

As reported by AP, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said, “Honestly, I’m a little bit tired of the situation. The Australian Open is much more important than any player. If he’s playing, finally, OK. If he’s not playing, the Australian Open will be a great Australian Open, with or without him. That’s my point of view. I wish him all the best”.

Along with Nadal, Djokovic also eyes his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title in the upcoming year opening major tournament. Revealing he respects the Serbian tennis superstar despite the ongoing visa cancellation row, Nadal added, “I really respect him, even if I (do) not agree with a lot of things that he did the last couple of weeks.” Meanwhile, Nadal also expressed that he is thrilled to be back on the tour and has been practising well.

Rafael Nadal is seeded sixth for the Australian Open 2022

Nadal and Djokovic have faced each other a total of 58 times since 2006, and are seeded sixth and first respectively for the Australian Open. The tournament will be Nadal’s first Grand Slam tournament in seven months, as he returned to action last month following his recovery from his left foot injury. At the same time, Djokovic will be the defending champion in the Australian Open 2022. Meanwhile, Nadal’s Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before he begins his title defence.

