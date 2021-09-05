Reilly Opelka Calls US Open's Fine For Unapproved Bag 'a Joke'; '$10,000 For A Pink Bag?'

United States' Reilly Opelka was fined a whopping $10,000 for carrying an unapproved bag into the court for his second-round match at the US Open 2021. Opelka responded to the fine after his third-round win over Nikoloz Basilashvili. He beat his Georgian opponent 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round, where he will face South Africa's, Lloyd Harris.

Reilly Opelka responds to US Open 2021 fine

On being fined $10,000, which is the largest fine of the tournament, Reilly Opelka called it 'a joke.' Speaking to the press after advancing to his first round of 16 at a Grand Slam, he said, "I mean, what a joke on the US Open to do that.10K for a pink bag? Come on."

Reilly added on the discussion he had with the referee to explain his stance on the issue. "The head referee was telling me you should have come in and had this thing measured. The ref just told me, I mean, I actually thought it was a different bag. We had that logo specifically made. We measured. It is too big. It was not the same bag I was using at the French Open. We made the effort to make it smaller. There was a mistake in production, I think, because in Europe with the conversion, with what was allowed."

Reilly Opelka turns to sarcasm to reveal frustration

Reilly Opelka turned to sarcasm to reveal his frustration on receiving the $10,000 fine. In his interview with the press, he added, "But, yeah, I made the effort. The referee told me that it was too big and that was it. She said to cover one side of it. That was in my first round. Yeah, I just got slapped with a $10,000 fine." That was not it, as he also took to his Twitter profile to mock the US Open for placing such a fine.

US Open ticket sales must be strugglin this year 🙄 10k for a pink bag, at least it looked fly 💸👛 #Corporate https://t.co/Fj1aoFSCtL pic.twitter.com/yDXOxhOLX3 — Reilly Opelka (@ReillyOpelka) September 3, 2021

Lastly, he explained that it is not his duty to measure the length of a bag as he has 'more important things to worry about on-court. "My job is not to measure logos. It is just not. My job is to win matches. I have bigger things to worry about. For the referee to tell me, it's my job to measure a logo. No, clearly not. It's his job. I'm trying to beat Basilashvili and make the round of 16 of a Grand Slam. I snapped a racquet over my knee [once], didn't get fined a dollar. And you bring a pink bag and got fined 10 grand? What a joke."