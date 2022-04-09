Revealed: How Long Could Legend Boris Becker Face Jail Imprisonment After Court Verdict?

German tennis legend Boris Becker could face a lengthy time in jail after being found guilty of illegally moving his wealth from his business account post-bankruptcy in 2017. The 54-year-old has been found guilty of transferring close to a million pounds from his business account to other accounts, including those of his former partners Barbara and Sharley Becker. The six-time Grand Slam champion was convicted at the Southwark Crown Court in London.

How long could Becker be jailed?

Becker, according to reports, might be sentenced to seven years in jail for charges of which he has been found guilty. Judge Deborah Taylor has granted him bail until the sentencing on April 29.

Becker was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act, including concealing debt and properties. Becker reportedly failed to disclose a property that he owned in his hometown in Germany. He also hid a £700,000 bank loan on the house. The German national, who has lived in the United Kingdom since 2012, was found guilty of transferring over a million pounds from his business account to other accounts.

Becker reportedly transferred £356,000 to his exes while he concealed over £700k in order to avoid paying the £3 million bank loan he had taken on his estate in Spain, over which he was declared bankrupt in 2017. The British prosecutor argued that becker used his business account for personal expenses, including playing off his children's school fees, private clinic charges, etc. He also spent over £5,000 at a luxury golf resort in China.

Becker's career

As far as Becker's playing career is concerned, the former German player won his first grand slam title at the age of 17, becoming an instant superstar in the world of tennis. His first grand slam title came in the form of Wimbledon in 1985. Becker went on to win two more Wimbledon in 1986 and 1989 before winning the US Open and Australian Open. Other than his grand slam titles, Becker also won three year-end championships, 13 Masters Series, and Olympic gold for his country in 1992. Becker earned close to $25 million in prize money during the course of his playing career.

Image: AP