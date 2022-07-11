Revealed: How Much Has Ex-World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Earned After Winning Wimbledon 2022?

Novak Djokovic on Sunday made history by winning his seventh Wimbledon tennis championship which brought him on par with the legendary Pete Sampras. The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios saw former World No 1 (Djokovic) beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6,6-3,6-4,7-6 (7-3) in the Wimbledon 2022 final. Here's how much Novak Djokovic earned following his Wimbledon Final victory.

Wimbledon 2022: How much money did Novak Djokovic pocket?

Following the victory in the Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic pocketed £2,000,000 in prize money but did not win any points. Wimbledon was stripped of points after they banned Russia and Belarusian players from taking part in the event. Nick Kyrgios who finished runners-up in his first-ever Grand Slam final pocketed £1,050,000 which will allow him to pay off the fines he has accumulated during the season.

Rafael Nadal who withdrew from the tournament due to injury earned £535,000 after reaching the semi-final. The players who reached the quarterfinals of the singles tournaments will earn £310,000 each while the players who reached Round 4 were paid £190,000 each. The ones who lost in Round 3 received £120,000 each while players who bowed out in the second round received £78,000. The players who bowed out in the opening round got £50,000 as prize money.

Wimbledon Final: Key moments of Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios match

Nick Kyrgios started the Wimbledon Final with a bang winning the first set 6-4 thanks to his booming serves. The Australian nailed a pair of aces down the T to close out the first Test. Novak Djokovic who had never broken Kyrgios in their two previous meetings pounced on the opportunities presented to him this time around. After being broken in the fourth game of the second set Djokovic won six straight points to close out the set.

The third set saw Novak Djokovic holding onto his serve with Nick Kyrgios wasting four break points. Had Kyrgios broken Novak Djokovic, the set was back on serve, giving the Australian the chance to take a 2-0 lead. In the fourth set, Kyrgios regained his dominance behind serve but was unable to make any inroads in his own return games. With the set going into a tie-breaker, Kyrgios conceded a mini-break with a double fault on the first point of the tie-break. With nerves getting to the Australian, Djokovic used all his experience to take an unassailable 6-1 lead on the way to retaining his title.