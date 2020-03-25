Here's What Olympian Leander Paes Has To Say About Tokyo 2020 Being Postponed

India's tennis ace Leander Paes was all praise for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan's Olympic Committee for their call to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games to 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Joining Republic TV live on Wednesday, the tennis ace complimented the governing bodies for their brave decision to postpone the games a potential loss in financial terms for the various stakeholders of the event. Leander Paes said that the right decision was made by the body, keeping in mind the health of the athletes & the spectators.

