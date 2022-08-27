'Rivalry Against Rafa Was Heating Up': Daniil Medvedev On Djokovic's Absence At US Open

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has said that it is a pity that 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic would not be participating at the tournament in Big Apple. The Serbian will not be participating at the hard court Grand Slam due to the vaccination protocols of the United States government. As for Medvedev, he is set to play Stefan Kozlov in the first round on Monday, August 29.

Medvedev reacts to Djokovic not participating in US Open

While speaking to reporters about Novak Djokovic not participating at the US Open 2022, world number one Daniil Medvedev said, "I wish he would play here. It's a pity he (Djokovic) is not here. It would be a great story I think for tennis. Not only tennis-wise, but it's not us tennis players, it's American government rules. Completely understandable also."

The Russian star, who was not able to compete at Wimbledon 2022 due to the rules of the UK government, added, "The rivalry against Rafa (Nadal) is really I feel like heating up in a way. 22, 21 (Grand Slams), a joke of a number."

Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam after winning the Wimbledon a few months ago and now trails longtime rival Rafael Nadal by one Grand Slam.

Daniil Medvedev keen on winning more Grand Slams

Daniil Medvedev, who shocked Novak Djokovic at the US Open last year by winning the final in straight sets, stated that he hopes to win every Grand Slam he competes in.

"The biggest challenge always is to play tennis. I say this because we want to win every tournament. I mean, I managed to win only one this year, but I played maybe 12, 13, or 14. I want to win each of them that I play. It's always a constant challenge," added the Russian.

He then concluded his comments by explaining how close he was to winning a Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year when he lost to Rafael Nadal in five sets. "It's a special moment to win a slam. I'm motivated to try to do it again. I was really close at the Australian Open. When you say 'close', if you didn't do it, you are far also. I want to try to do something big here," added the 2021 US Open champion.