Rod Laver Lauds Ash Barty On Australian Open Triumph: 'Nothing Like Winning At Home...'

Home favourite Ashleigh Barty won the Australian Open 2022 women's singles final on Saturday by defeating Danielle Collins of the United States in straight sets. Barty defeated Collins 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to become the first Australian to win the home Grand Slam in 44 years.

Following Barty's impressive triumph, Australian legend Rod Laver lauded the 25-year old, stating that there was nothing better than winning at home.

Rod Laver congratulates Ash Barty after AUS Open 2022 win

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rod Laver congratulated Ashleigh Barty for becoming a Grand Slam champion on three different surfaces after a famous Australian Open 2022 win over Danielle Collins. Earlier, the 25-year old Australian won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last year. Laver also expressed how happy he was to see Barty win her home Grand Slam, stating that there was no better feeling.

A Grand Slam champion on three different surfaces, you are the complete player @AshBarty and I am so happy for you tonight. There’s nothing like winning at home, congratulations #AO2022 champion, it is wonderful to be here for this moment and to celebrate with Australia. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2022

The 83-year old legend himself won the men's singles Australian Open on three occasions (1960, 1962, 1969). Moreover, not only did Laver clinch the world number one ranking but he is also the only player in history to win the Calendar Grand Slam twice (1962, 1969) and the only player to reach 14 consecutive finals. Hence, for Barty to receive such words of praise for him would be a real honour.

Ash Barty reflects on fantastic AUS Open 2022 win

While speaking on the stage after lifting the Australian Open 2022 title, Ash Barty said, "As an Aussie, the most important part of this is being able to share it and you guys have been nothing short of exceptional. This crowd is one of the most fun I have ever played in front of - you relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis! Against a champion like Danielle, I had to bring that today. This is a dream come true to me and I am so proud to be an Aussie, so thank you so much everyone - we will see you next time!"

Before appreciating the crowd and highlighting what it meant to win her home Grand Slam, she also thanked the organizers for organizing such an outstanding tournament in precarious times. The 25-year old also thanked her team and family for supporting her at every step of the way.

Last but not the least, she had several praises for Collins, stating that she would likely be fighting for many more titles in the future. Speaking of her opponent, Barty added, "I have to say congratulations to Danielle, it has been an amazing fortnight for you. I know you will be fighting for many more of these in the future."