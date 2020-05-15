Andy Roddick Ridicules Novak Djokovic's Mother For Labelling Roger Federer 'arrogant'

Former US tennis star Andy Roddick has hit out at Novak Djokovic’s mother Dijana over her recent comments on Swiss maestro Roger Federer. Novak Djokovic’s mother reportedly called Roger Federer ‘arrogant’ when the current World No.1 faced his top rival in the 2019 Wimbledon final. Andy Roddick feels that the comments were unnecessary and he personally wouldn’t use that word to describe the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The 2019 Wimbledon final saw Novak Djokovic edging Roger Federer in an epic five-set thriller that finished just under the five-hour mark, making it the longest singles final in Wimbledon history. The Serbian fought hard before winning the final 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12.

Novak Djokovic mother blasts Roger Federer

While talking to Blic, Novak Djokovic's mother said that while everyone cheered for Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final, there were only a handful of fans who supported Novak Djokovic in the match. She further said that at that moment, she felt Roger Federer did not deserve the crowd's adulation as much as her son did to the World No. 3 being 'a bit arrogant'.

Andy Roddick defends Roger Federer

While speaking to a tennis channel in support of Roger Federer, Andy Roddick said that the recent comments made by Novak Djokovic mother were "just unnecessary". Referring to the word (arrogant) used by Dijana Djokovic, Andy Roddick said that it wouldn’t be one of the first 6,000 words he would use to describe Roger Federer.

Andy Roddick's thoughts on Novak Djokovic

For the past few weeks, Djokovic has been facing a lot of criticism for his controversial comments on social media. The Serbian was recently slammed for his anti-coronavirus vaccine stance. He was also on the receiving end for claiming that you can ‘change toxic water to drinking water with your thoughts and emotions'. Amidst this criticism of Djokovic, Andy Roddick praised him for his outstanding career. Andy Roddick stated that the Serbian has been unbelievable and certainly has a real chance of being the greatest of all time even if he has to disagree with him on certain issues.

(IMAGE: ANDY RODDICK TWITTER)