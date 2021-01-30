Roger Federer Agrees To Play Tennis Match After Irish Fans Tag Him On Instagram Post

A casual Instagram mention could turn into a dream opportunity for two young tennis fans from Ireland. 21-year-old Jamie Duff and Oliver White have caught the attention of tennis legend Roger Federer after tagging him — like scores of other fans — in a simple video montage of themselves playing some tennis at their local court during the lockdown. However, unlike many others who crave for a chance to meet their idol, Duff and White actually received a most unexpected reply from the GOAT and could soon find themselves playing alongside the Swiss Maestro in 2021.

Federer video reply on Instagram leaves fans stunned

A video explaining how they came to this point and what started the conversation between themselves and Federer has been posted on Ollie White's Instagram page. The video starts with the clips in question where the boys can be seen playing tennis at the local court in Ashbourne, Ireland. One of the clips — captioned "Jamie Duff aka Roger Federer" — is the one that grabbed Federer's attention and earned the boys a reply from the 20-time Grand Slam champion that said, "Great skills — would love to come and play you guys after lockdown".

Not satisfied with just a reply, the video reveals that Duff and White sent Federer a voice note in reply, thanking Federer for watching their 'silly' video and asking him to come over to Ireland and "make all their dreams come true". Emboldened by Federer's response, the pair seemed adamant about turning this incident into more than just talk, and inviting him over for a charity or fundraiser match. In an almost fairytale turn of events, Federer replied to the lads once again, taking them up on their offer while also giving them some technical advice on their tennis.

"I loved the video, I thought it was great. The tennis is looking good but maybe a bit of work needed with the footwork. I think we should definitely do something with my charity, send an email to my agent and we'll sort something out," Federer responded.

Federer injury update and comeback

Roger Federer has been on an extended injury hiatus since he crashed out of the Australian Open semi-finals last year. After undergoing two procedures on his knee, Federer announced that he will be returning for the grass-court season early last year. However, after the cancellation of Wimbledon and the rest of the grass season, the 39-year-old took the entire year off to concentrate on his recuperation. Expected to make a comeback at the Australian Open 2021, Federer shocked fans by announcing that he would not be a part of the Slam for the first time in his career. He is expected to make his comeback in March.

Federer Grand Slams record

Starting this year, Federer will be chasing his elusive 21st Grand Slam title. His last Slam win came at the 2018 Australian Open where he defeated Marin Cilic.

Image Credits: AP