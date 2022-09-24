Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal Crying At Laver Cup 2022 Leaves Netizens Emotional

Roger Federer’ teamed up with Rafael Nadal for the final match of his professional tennis career, in the doubles event at the Laver Cup 2022. However, the iconic pairing of Nadal and Federer lost the match by 6-4, 6-7 (7), 9-11, as the Swiss legend’s career ended on a losing note. After losing the match against Jack Sock and Frances Taifoe, both the players were spotted shedding tears while being seated.

Everyone from his fans, competitors, and colleagues gave a farewell to the 20-time Grand Slam champion, as he had a tough time controlling his emotions. As soon as the doubles match concluded, Federer hugged Nadal, alongside his opponents in the middle of the court. Federer was then seen crying, while Nadal wiped down his own. While the spectators at the O2 arena in London chanted, “Let’s go, Roger! Let’s go!”, the player mouthed, “Thank you”.

“It’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy; I’m not sad,” Federer said as reported by the Associated Press. “I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time,” he added. At the same time, as reported by ATP Tour, Nadal also shed his views and thoughts about Federer’s celebrated career.

‘An important part of my life is leaving’: Rafael Nadal

“When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too. Because all the moments that he has been next or in front of me are important memories of my life,” Nadal said. Meanwhile, speaking in the post-match interview, Federer said playing his last match in the same team as Rafael and other iconic players.

“It's been wonderful. And of course playing with Rafa, on the same team, having all the guys here and all the legends, Rocket [Rod Laver], Stefan Edberg - thank you. It is amazing, it really is [to share the court with Rafa and the others]. I didn't want it to feel lonely out there. It felt lonely for a second when they told me to come out one more time, it didn't feel great. But to say goodbye in a team, I always felt I was a team player at heart,” a teary-eyed Federer said in his farewell speech.

Internet reacts to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying at Laver Cup 2022

Meanwhile, the footage of Federer and Nadal was shared on Twitter by the ATP tour, with the caption, “How are we getting over this?”. At the same time, a tennis fan said, “The end of an era, one of the best rivalries and friendships in men's tennis! You will be sadly missed, Roger. So happy that you chose Rafa to be your partner for your very last professional match! Such an emotional moment!”. There were many other interesting replies from the fans.

The end of an era, one of the best rivalries and friendships in mens tennis! You will be sadly missed Roger. So happy that you chose Rafa to be your partner for your very last professional match! Such an emotional moment! — sandra (@sandra43350863) September 24, 2022

How long have we been watching Roger, and this is the first time we have not seen him fully composed. He may be the classiest man in sport — scott (@mingas13) September 24, 2022

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 respect and friendship forever 🙏🏻thanks to @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal for this unforgettable night 🥹 pic.twitter.com/xaSWGbl7rV — desperate (@desperate_ob) September 24, 2022

I have been watching Roger since I was a kid and it was a pleasure cheering for him all of these years. It’s really a tough moment for me as a fan to say Goodbye to himafter all of these years!You’re forever will be the King of Tennis. This the last match I’ll ever watch Bye king — Mohammed AlAli (@mohaammed18) September 24, 2022