Roger Federer Drops Out Of Top 40 For First Time Since 2000; 43 Spots Behind Djokovic

In a major disappointment for Tennis enthusiasts, ace player Roger Federer dropped to his lowest ranking since 2000 in the latest rankings released by the ATP Tour. The Swiss international has played only 19 matches in the last two years owing to injuries to his knee and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Furthermore, the Swiss Maestro is not expected to return to the pitch until the mid of 2022.

The former world number one has seen his ranks drop 18 places down to No. 44 with his inactivity being the major reason for a fall in the rankings. Roger Federer could slide further down the rankings and could fall outside the top 50 by the time he makes a return, which isn't until Wimbledon at least.

As Federer witnessed drop in rankings, Djokovic retains top spot

In related developments, Novak Djokovic has retained the World No. 1 spot and currently sits on 8,420 points, 10 points above 2nd placed Daniil Medvedev. The Russian international (now playing on an independent flag) had the chance to leapfrog to number one in the Miami Open, however, his loss to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals meant he will continue to remain No. 2.

German star Alexander Zverev moved up from 4th to 3rd in the rankings after making it to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. The German is currently on 7,195 points, 80 above Rafael Nadal, who dropped a spot down to the 4th while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini retained the 5th and 6th position respectively.

Norway's Casper Ruud after making it to his first Masters 1000 final in Miami finds himself 7th (a career-best ranking) while Cameron Norrie made it to the top ten for the first time after moving two places.

Renowned tennis coach Carlos Rodriguez gives his take on Nadal or Federer

Sharing his take on the GOAT debate, well-known tennis coach Carlos Rodriguez said that both the players belong to the category of 'GREATS'. "I think Roger Federer for sure, and I cannot pick Roger [as the GOAT] without Rafael Nadal. I don't agree with people who say it is one or the other. You cannot split those guys because I know exactly where those players started at 13 or 14 [years old]. Today, if I say it is one or the other, then something is missing." he told tennisworldusa.

Image: AP