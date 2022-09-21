Roger Federer Explains Why He Decided To Retire; 'Highly Unusual Last Few Weeks For Me'

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will make the final appearance of his career in an ATP event, during the Laver Cup 2022, which begins on September 23. The Swiss tennis great announced his retirement from professional tennis on September 15 and ended his 24-year-long career. In the announcement, Federer also informed that he will make his final appearance in the tennis court during the Laver Cup 2022.

Having started training for the tournament, Federer has now opened up about his retirement. As quoted by the Associated Press, Federer said he will now have time to spend with his wife Mirka and his kids, after being on the road for 24 years in order to play tennis at the highest level. At the same time, Federer also mentioned that he will keep travelling and promoting tennis.

'It was about time that I retired': Roger Federer

Speaking about the reason behind his retirement, Federer revealed that his knee was not improving the way he expected and it led to the plans about his comeback getting cancelled. “It was about time that I retired. I think a moment like this doesn't come overnight. It was a process - an emotional one - which at the end I thought we managed well, with the family, the team, my closest friends. I had to obviously tell a lot of people as well, so the organisation was big at the end to make sure it (news of retirement) wouldn't leak,” Federer said. "It was definitely highly unusual last few weeks for me," he added.

Roger Federer's post-retirement plans

At the same time, Federer shed light on his plans about retiring and admitted that travelling to new places remains at the top of his priority list. "I've always tried to keep somewhat of a clean slate, so my future I think looks very open at the moment. I'm going to be an ambassador to brands, I own a piece of On-Running (sports shoes and clothing brand), I have my foundation, I'm a dad, number one, and a husband so I want to spend loads of time with them as well. But then I will never stop travelling, I always want to be active, always ready to explore new things," he said.

(With inputs from AP)