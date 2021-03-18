Roger Federer Gives MASSIVE Hint On Playing Future Over Plans To Watch 2022 FIFA WC

After more than a year's absence, Roger Federer finally returned to competitive tennis at the Doha Open this year. Federer lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals at Qatar and made a startling revelation about his playing future. The Swiss Maestro also commented about his interest in football and his plans of watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Roger Federer makes startling revelation: Not retiring any time soon

After Roger Federer exited the Doha Open, he was asked about the possibility of attending the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Despite being a huge football fan, Federer responded that he was not sure since attending the event would interrupt his tennis tour. "I've never been to a World Cup. It usually takes place between French Open and Wimbledon, and Wimbledon has always been so important to me. I will go to the World Cup when I am retired," said the world number six. Considering that the world cup is set to take place in 2022, it gives another major hint that Federer is not planning on retiring any time soon.

Tokyo Olympics: Roger Federer keen on returning

After missing the Rio Olympics in 2016 due to a knee injury, Roger Federer has revealed that the Tokyo Olympics is a major goal for him. "The Olympics is a major goal for me. Unfortunately, I missed the Rio Olympics (in 2016) because of a left knee injury. I hope I will return to the Tokyo Olympics. I hope that I will be fully in (shape) by then and that questions about my knee will stop," said Federer. Having won a Gold medal in men's doubles at the Olympics, Federer will now hope that he can add a men's singles Gold medal at the Olympics as well.

Roger Federer Grand Slams

Having won the most number of Grand Slams (20) alongside Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer is one of the most decorated players in the sport. Federer has won a record eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Opens, five US Opens and one French Open. The next target for the Swiss Maestro is to add another Grand Slam to his already impressive record at Wimbledon.

While providing an update on his knee injury, Federer revealed that his next target is to appear fully fit in Wimbledon. Federer said, "In the next four months until Wimbledon, we've got to take a real good look at the schedule and see how much workload the knee can take, and what's the best way to prepare for what's basically the beginning of the season for me — which is the grass-court season."