Roger Federer Greeted By Interesting Spectator On Grass Court Return: WATCH

There were once in a lifetime scenes as Roger Federer finally made his much-awaited return to his favourite surface — grass. After an unimpressive start to his year, the former World No. 1 finally found his feet at the French Open 2021. Having made it to Round 4 before he withdrew from the Slam to preserve his strength for the upcoming grass-court season, Federer has proven that he is back on track again. Competing at the Halle Open 2021, one of the many precursors to the Wimbledon Championships, Federer had an unusual guest cheering on him from the stands on Tuesday, June 15.

Roger Federer's unusual audience at Halle

With audiences still not allowed at the Gerry Weber Stadion in Halle, Germany, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer made his highly anticipated return to grass in a somewhat muted fashion. With cardboard cutouts of fans replacing actual people in the stands — a common tactic used by stadiums to simulate crowds in the COVID-19 era — as Federer took on Ilya Ivashka in his Round 1 match, a rather interesting fan made the cut to feature in the arena: the Swiss Maestro himself. Between shots, a cutout of Roger Federer could be seen cheering on for its real version from the stands, sending fans into hysterics on social media.

Halle Open 2021: Roger Federer vs Auger Aliassime Match Preview

Having defeated Belarusian tennis player Ilya Ivashka with a 7-6, 7-5 scoreline in his Round 1 match at Halle, Federer will now take on Canadian challenger Felix Auger Aliassime. The Roger Federer vs Auger Aliassime game will begin at 5:10 PM IST on June 16 and will see both men try to finalize a place in the quarter-finals. Though he is seeded 5th at the tournament, Federer will come into the tournament as the defending champion from the 2019 season - which was the last to the held as COVID-19 forced a cancellation of the 2020 season.

The 10-time champion will be the favourite to win here, especially in the absence of big names like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. However, with Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev still in the mix, Federer should have some tough competition if he goes through. Aiming to take the Roger Federer Grand Slams count to an unbelievable 21 titles by winning his 8th Wimbledon title this year, Federer's preparations in these tournaments will give him the kind of confidence he needs to go all the way at the Slam. The Roger Federer next match should be available for viewing on the Tennis TV Youtube channel in India.

Image Credits: ATP Halle Twitter