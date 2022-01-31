Roger Federer Hits 21-year Low In Latest ATP Rankings As Rafael Nadal & Djokovic Stay Put

Rafael Nadal scripted history at the Australian Open 2022 by winning a record 21st Grand Slam after a gruelling five-set victory over world number two Daniil Medvedev. The Spanish star came from two sets down to beat his Russian opponent 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, in a match that lasted over five hours.

Despite Nadal's historic victory, it was not enough to increase his world ranking from fifth. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic maintained his world number one spot as per the latest ATP rankings despite not competing at this year's Australian Open. However, Roger Federer hit a 21-year low as he dropped 13 spots to 30th place.

Latest ATP rankings as Roger Federer drops to 21-year low

With Roger Federer currently sidelined due to a knee injury, his ranking continues to drop. The Swiss Maestro currently sits 30th with 1,665 points. The last time the 40-year old was this low in the ATP rankings was in January 2001 when he was just 19-years old and had not won a title.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal's win at the Australian Open meant that Novak Djokovic continued his 358th week as the world number one. With the Spanish star keeping his place as world number five, Matteo Berrettini is the only player in the top 10 who has gained in the latest rankings. The Italian moved up a spot to sixth, thereby moving Russia's Andrey Rublev down to seventh.

Rafael Nadal moves clear of Federer and Djokovic

Rafael Nadal's win at the Australian Open 2022 meant that he has now moved ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic when it comes to winning the most number of Grand Slams. The Spaniard's victory at Melbourne Park was his 21st Grand Slam win. Meanwhile, the duo of Federer and Djokovic continue to hold 20 Grand Slams.

After a historic win at Melbourne Park, Nadal will have a fantastic opportunity to extend his number of Grand Slam victories at Roland Garros, a venue where he has already won a record 13 titles. This year's French Open will commence on May 22. While Federer is unexpected to be fit in time to compete, Djokovic's participation remains uncertain owing to his vaccination status and the requirements of the French tennis association.